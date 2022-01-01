Каталог компаній
Backbase
Backbase Зарплати

Зарплата Backbase варіюється від $17,963 загальної компенсації на рік для Продакт-дизайнер на нижньому рівні до $250,000 для Архітектор рішень на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Backbase. Останнє оновлення: 11/17/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Інженер-програміст
Median $88.7K

Мобільний інженер програмного забезпечення

Backend-інженер програмного забезпечення

Продакт-менеджер
Median $85.5K
Архітектор рішень
Median $250K

Бізнес-аналітик
$31.4K
Маркетинг
$92.2K
Маркетингові операції
$117K
Продакт-дизайнер
$18K
Проєкт-менеджер
$115K
Рекрутер
$59.9K
Аналітик кібербезпеки
$99.7K
Менеджер інженерів-програмістів
$91.2K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Backbase - це Архітектор рішень з річною загальною компенсацією $250,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Backbase складає $91,237.

