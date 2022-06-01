Каталог компаній
Back Market
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію

Back Market Зарплати

Зарплата Back Market варіюється від $52,740 загальної компенсації на рік для Проєкт-менеджер на нижньому рівні до $108,455 для ЮІкс-дослідник на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Back Market. Останнє оновлення: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Інженер-програміст
Median $99.4K

Backend-інженер програмного забезпечення

Розвиток бізнесу
$85.4K
Засновник
$99.5K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Продакт-дизайнер
$86.7K
Продакт-менеджер
$56.1K
Проєкт-менеджер
$52.7K
Технічний програм-менеджер
$84.5K
ЮІкс-дослідник
$108K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Back Market - це ЮІкс-дослідник at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $108,455. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Back Market складає $86,050.

Рекомендовані вакансії

    Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Back Market

Схожі компанії

  • Flipkart
  • Uber
  • Facebook
  • Apple
  • Dropbox
  • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

Інші ресурси