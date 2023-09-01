Каталог компаній
Bacardi
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію

Bacardi Зарплати

Зарплата Bacardi варіюється від $17,645 загальної компенсації на рік для Бізнес-аналітик на нижньому рівні до $120,600 для Проєкт-менеджер на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Bacardi. Останнє оновлення: 11/17/2025

Бізнес-аналітик
$17.6K
Маркетинг
$69.4K
Проєкт-менеджер
$121K

Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Bacardi - це Проєкт-менеджер at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $120,600. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Bacardi складає $69,418.

