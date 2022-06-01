Каталог компаній
Aya Healthcare
Основні інсайти
    • Про компанію

    Aya Healthcare creates exceptional experiences – for their clinicians, their corporate employees and the healthcare facilities they serve. For healthcare facilities, Aya delivers a robust suite of software and services to manage the procurement of contingent labor. Aya’s platform provides access to one of the largest sources of contract clinicians in the country which improves efficiency, increases quality and reduces costs for healthcare systems. For travel nurses, Aya delivers the best experience in the industry and allows access to the widest base of travel assignments in the United States.

    http://www.ayahealthcare.com
    Веб-сайт
    2001
    Рік заснування
    11,040
    Кількість працівників
    $1B-$10B
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

    Інші ресурси