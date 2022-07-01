Каталог компаній
Axonius
Axonius Зарплати

Зарплата Axonius варіюється від $81,846 загальної компенсації на рік для Рекрутер на нижньому рівні до $159,200 для Маркетингові операції на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Axonius. Останнє оновлення: 10/10/2025

$160K

Інженер-програміст
Median $140K

Full-Stack програмний інженер

Менеджер з розробки програмного забезпечення
Median $144K
Маркетингові операції
$159K

Продукт-менеджер
$127K
Рекрутер
$81.8K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Axonius - це Маркетингові операції at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $159,200. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Axonius складає $140,480.

