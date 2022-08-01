Каталог компаній
Avid Technology Professionals
Avid Technology Professionals Зарплати

Зарплата Avid Technology Professionals варіюється від $81,594 загальної компенсації на рік для Інженер-програміст на нижньому рівні до $125,625 для Проєктний менеджер на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Avid Technology Professionals. Останнє оновлення: 8/27/2025

$160K

Маркетингові операції
$107K
Проєктний менеджер
$126K
Інженер-програміст
$81.6K

Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Avid Technology Professionals - це Проєктний менеджер at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $125,625. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Avid Technology Professionals складає $107,485.

