Довідник компаній
Avid Biosciences
Працюєте тут? Заявіть про свою компанію
Головні інсайти
  • Поділіться чимось унікальним про Avid Biosciences, що може бути корисним для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибір команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про

    Avid Bioservices is a contract development and manufacturing organization that provides process development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company offers monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, as well as various process development services. Avid Bioservices serves the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries and was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

    https://avidbio.com
    Веб-сайт
    2002
    Рік заснування
    321
    Кількість працівників
    $100M-$250M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Штаб-квартира

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати на свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте детальний розбір деталей компенсації електронною поштою. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищений reCAPTCHA та Google Політикою конфіденційності та Умовами використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Avid Biosciences

    Пов'язані компанії

    • Square
    • Databricks
    • SoFi
    • Stripe
    • Snap
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси