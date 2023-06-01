Довідник компаній
Avicanna
Головні інсайти
    Avicanna is a Canadian bio-pharmaceutical company that researches, develops, and commercializes plant-derived cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical markets. They are leaders in cannabinoid research and have developed several industry-leading product lines, including Pura H&W and RHO Phyto. Avicanna manages its own supply chain, including cultivation and extraction, through its subsidiaries located in Santa Marta, Colombia. They are dedicated to researching the important role that cannabinoids play in an increasingly wider scope of products.

    2016
    Рік заснування
    126
    Кількість працівників
    $10M-$50M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Штаб-квартира

