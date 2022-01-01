Каталог компаній
Avenue Code
Avenue Code Зарплати

Зарплата Avenue Code варіюється від $22,038 загальної компенсації на рік для Рекрутер на нижньому рівні до $201,000 для Проєктний менеджер на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Avenue Code. Останнє оновлення: 8/26/2025

$160K

Інженер-програміст
Median $30.1K

Backend програмний інженер

Продукт-менеджер
Median $95.9K
Бізнес-аналітик
$111K

Продукт-дизайнер
$39.6K
Проєктний менеджер
$201K
Рекрутер
$22K
Менеджер з розробки програмного забезпечення
$52.3K
Архітектор рішень
$71.6K
UX-дослідник
$135K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Avenue Code - це Проєктний менеджер at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $201,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Avenue Code складає $71,640.

