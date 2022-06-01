Каталог компаній
Aventiv Technologies
Aventiv Technologies Зарплати

Зарплата Aventiv Technologies варіюється від $37,688 загальної компенсації на рік для Інженер-програміст на нижньому рівні до $145,725 для Архітектор рішень на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Aventiv Technologies. Останнє оновлення: 8/26/2025

$160K

Операції з обслуговування клієнтів
$114K
Інженер-програміст
$37.7K
Архітектор рішень
$146K

Технічний програмний менеджер
$105K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Aventiv Technologies - це Архітектор рішень at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $145,725. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Aventiv Technologies складає $109,282.

