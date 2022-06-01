Каталог компаній
Avaya
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію

Avaya Зарплати

Зарплата Avaya варіюється від $21,134 загальної компенсації на рік для Технічний письменник на нижньому рівні до $218,900 для Продажі на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Avaya. Останнє оновлення: 8/26/2025

$160K

Отримуйте гідну оплату, а не обіцянки

Ми провели переговори щодо тисяч пропозицій і регулярно досягаємо підвищення зарплати на $30K+ (іноді $300K+). Отримайте переговори щодо вашої зарплати або ваше резюме перевірене справжніми експертами - рекрутерами, які займаються цим щодня.

Інженер-програміст
Median $21.8K
Фінансовий аналітик
$181K
Продукт-менеджер
$112K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Проєктний менеджер
$34.3K
Рекрутер
$125K
Продажі
$219K
Менеджер з розробки програмного забезпечення
$149K
Архітектор рішень
$128K
Технічний письменник
$21.1K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Avaya - це Продажі at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $218,900. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Avaya складає $125,424.

Рекомендовані вакансії

    Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Avaya

Схожі компанії

  • Citrix
  • ADP
  • Fortinet
  • Ciena
  • Limelight Networks
  • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

Інші ресурси