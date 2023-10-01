Каталог компаній
Avature
Avature Зарплати

Зарплата Avature варіюється від $2,841 загальної компенсації на рік для Обслуговування клієнтів на нижньому рівні до $119,400 для Копірайтер на вищому рівні.

$160K

Інженер-програміст
Median $20.1K
Копірайтер
$119K
Обслуговування клієнтів
$2.8K

IT-спеціаліст
$18.4K
Інженер-механік
$41.4K
Продукт-дизайнер
$28.3K
Продукт-менеджер
$52.4K
Проєктний менеджер
$8.4K
Менеджер з розробки програмного забезпечення
$64.9K
Архітектор рішень
$77.4K
Поширені запитання

The highest paying role reported at Avature is Копірайтер at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $119,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avature is $34,882.

