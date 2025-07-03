Каталог компаній
Avantor
Avantor Зарплати

Зарплата Avantor варіюється від $119,761 загальної компенсації на рік для Інженер-механік на нижньому рівні до $234,969 для Аналітик з кібербезпеки на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Avantor. Останнє оновлення: 8/26/2025

$160K

Продажі
Median $125K
Дата-сайентист
$201K
Маркетинг
$179K

Інженер-механік
$120K
Продукт-менеджер
$151K
Аналітик з кібербезпеки
$235K
Інженер-програміст
$201K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Avantor - це Аналітик з кібербезпеки at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $234,969. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Avantor складає $179,100.

