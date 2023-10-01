Каталог компаній
Ather Energy
Ather Energy Зарплати

Зарплата Ather Energy варіюється від $19,714 загальної компенсації на рік для Маркетинг на нижньому рівні до $25,089 для Рекрутер на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Ather Energy. Останнє оновлення: 10/9/2025

$160K

Управління персоналом
$21.6K
Маркетинг
$19.7K
Продукт-дизайнер
$20.9K

Рекрутер
$25.1K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Ather Energy - це Рекрутер at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $25,089. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Ather Energy складає $21,255.

