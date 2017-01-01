Каталог компаній
Assort Health
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію
Основні інсайти
  • Поділіться унікальною інформацією про Assort Health, яка може бути корисною для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибору команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про компанію

    Assort Health is a San Francisco-based company founded in 2023, specializing in generative AI solutions for healthcare call centers. Their AI-powered platform automates patient interactions, including appointment scheduling, cancellations, confirmations, and call triaging, integrating seamlessly with over 84 electronic health record (EHR) systems such as Epic and Cerner. In March 2024, Assort Health secured $3.5 million in Series A funding led by Matt Humphrey of Quiet Capital, with participation from Four Acres, Tau Ventures, and angel investors like Aditya Khosla, co-founder and CTO of PathAI. The company has demonstrated success in reducing call abandonment rates and hold times, enhancing patient access and operational efficiency in healthcare settings

    assorthealth.com
    Веб-сайт
    2023
    Рік заснування
    18
    Кількість працівників
    Головний офіс

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати у свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте деталізацію компенсаційних пакетів на електронну пошту. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищено reCAPTCHA та Google Політика конфіденційності та Умови використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Assort Health

    Схожі компанії

    • Snap
    • Flipkart
    • Square
    • Microsoft
    • Google
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси