Association Member Benefits Advisors
    Про компанію

    Association Member Benefits Advisors (AMBA) is a full-service agency that provides exclusive negotiated insurance benefits programs and discounts on travel, electronics, dining, and more for Associations that represent Active and Retired Teachers, School Employees, State Employees, Firefighters, and more. They offer a positive, fun, team-oriented atmosphere and provide training through their Fast Start University (FSU) to help their advisors achieve their highest goals and aspirations. AMBA provides leads at no cost, awards, exclusive trips, incentives, and endorsements.

    https://amba.info
    Веб-сайт
    2001
    Рік заснування
    532
    Кількість працівників
    $100M-$250M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

