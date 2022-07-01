Довідник компаній
Apex Fintech Solutions Зарплати

Діапазон зарплат Apex Fintech Solutions коливається від $47,264 у загальній компенсації на рік для Інформаційний технолог (ІТ) на нижньому кінці до $200,000 для Менеджер продукту на верхньому кінці. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та перевірені зарплати від нинішніх та колишніх співробітників Apex Fintech Solutions. Останнє оновлення: 8/25/2025

$160K

Інженер-програміст
Median $132K

Бекенд-інженер

Менеджер продукту
Median $200K
Бізнес-аналітик
$90K

Науковець даних
$111K
Людські ресурси
$163K
Інформаційний технолог (ІТ)
$47.3K
Менеджер програми
$80.4K
Продажі
$163K
Часті запитання

Найвищою зарплатою, що була зафіксована в Apex Fintech Solutions, є Менеджер продукту з річною загальною компенсацією $200,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також будь-яку потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація, зафіксована в Apex Fintech Solutions, становить $121,275.

