American Addiction Centers
Основні інсайти
    Про компанію

    American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of substance abuse treatment in the US, offering a holistic approach to addiction treatment by addressing each client as a whole person. They use evidence-based treatment approaches to help individuals struggling with substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. They also own and operate Addiction Labs, a laboratory tailored to meet the unique testing and monitoring challenges often faced in addiction treatment. They are constantly expanding their treatment services and are looking for talented professionals to join their team.

    https://americanaddictioncenters.org
    Веб-сайт
    2012
    Рік заснування
    3,001
    Кількість працівників
    $1B-$10B
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

