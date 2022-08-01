Довідник компаній
Allovue
Працюєте тут? Заявіть про свою компанію
Головні інсайти
  • Поділіться чимось унікальним про Allovue, що може бути корисним для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибір команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про

    Allovue empowers educators at every level to allocate resources to best support the needs of students. Our user-friendly software applications allow district officials, principals, and other school administrators to visualize, analyze, and optimize the impact of spending on outcomes in education. Our flagship product, Balance, contains applications to analyze school budgets, track and forecast expenditures, identify trends over time, and plan for future capital investments.Implementing our software allows superintendents to easily communicate district budgets with their staff, board, and community leaders, ensuring that budgets are strategically aligned to district goals and priorities. Balance eliminates the need for version reconciliation for finance directors as they can monitor the budget development process in real-time and quickly share custom financial data visualizations. With access to up-to-date budgets and account balances, administrators and principals can better plan for annual expenses, focusing on goals rather than account codes.

    https://allovue.com
    Веб-сайт
    2013
    Рік заснування
    45
    Кількість працівників
    $1M-$10M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Штаб-квартира

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати на свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте детальний розбір деталей компенсації електронною поштою. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищений reCAPTCHA та Google Політикою конфіденційності та Умовами використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Allovue

    Пов'язані компанії

    • PayPal
    • Amazon
    • Microsoft
    • LinkedIn
    • Roblox
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси