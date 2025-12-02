Каталог компаній
Akvelon
  • Зарплати
  • Інженер-програміст

  • Всі зарплати Інженер-програміст

Akvelon Інженер-програміст Зарплати

Медіанний пакет компенсації Інженер-програміст in Serbia у Akvelon становить $42K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Akvelon. Останнє оновлення: 12/2/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
Akvelon
Software Engineer
Belgrade, SR, Serbia
Загалом за рік
$42K
Рівень
L3
Базова зарплата
$42K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Років у компанії
2 Роки
Років досвіду
7 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в Akvelon?
Останні подання зарплат
Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Зарплати не знайдено
Зарплати стажерів

Включені посади

Full-Stack інженер програмного забезпечення

Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Інженер-програміст в Akvelon in Serbia складає річну загальну компенсацію $60,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Akvelon для позиції Інженер-програміст in Serbia складає $42,000.

Інші ресурси

