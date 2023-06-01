Каталог компаній
AGTC
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію
Основні інсайти
  • Поділіться унікальною інформацією про AGTC, яка може бути корисною для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибору команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про компанію

    Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a biotech company that develops genetic therapies for rare and debilitating diseases. Its product candidates include ophthalmology development programs for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa and achromatopsia, as well as an optogenetic product candidate for advanced retinal disease. The company also has preclinical programs for otology, dry age-related macular degeneration, and targeting central nervous system disorders. It collaborates with University of Florida, Bionic Sight, and Otonomy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Alachua, Florida.

    http://agtc.com
    Веб-сайт
    1999
    Рік заснування
    102
    Кількість працівників
    $0-$1M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати у свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте деталізацію компенсаційних пакетів на електронну пошту. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищено reCAPTCHA та Google Політика конфіденційності та Умови використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для AGTC

    Схожі компанії

    • Microsoft
    • Tesla
    • Netflix
    • LinkedIn
    • PayPal
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси