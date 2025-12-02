Каталог компаній
ADP
ADP Проєкт-менеджер Зарплати

Медіанний пакет компенсації Проєкт-менеджер in United States у ADP становить $83.3K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації ADP. Останнє оновлення: 12/2/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
ADP
Project Manager
Orlando, FL
Загалом за рік
$83.3K
Рівень
6
Базова зарплата
$79.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$4K
Років у компанії
4 Роки
Років досвіду
4 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в ADP?
Останні подання зарплат
Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Графік Вестингу

33.3%

РІК 1

33.3%

РІК 2

33.3%

РІК 3

Тип Акцій
RSU

У ADP RSUs підлягають 3-річному графіку вестингу:

  • 33.3% передається у 1st-РІК (33.30% щорічно)

  • 33.3% передається у 2nd-РІК (33.30% щорічно)

  • 33.3% передається у 3rd-РІК (Infinity% за period)



Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Проєкт-менеджер в ADP in United States складає річну загальну компенсацію $124,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в ADP для позиції Проєкт-менеджер in United States складає $79,250.

