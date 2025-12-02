Компенсація Продакт-менеджер in United States у ADP варіюється від $124K за year для Product Manager до $418K за year для VP Product Management. Медіанний yearний пакет компенсації in United States становить $217K. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації ADP. Останнє оновлення: 12/2/2025
Назва рівня
Загалом
Базова
Акції
Бонус
Product Manager
$124K
$116K
$1.3K
$6.1K
Senior Product Manager
$151K
$141K
$2.7K
$6.8K
Lead Product Manager
$183K
$167K
$2.5K
$14K
Director Product Management
$244K
$197K
$19K
$27.6K
Компанія
Назва рівня
Роки досвіду
Загальна компенсація
33.3%
РІК 1
33.3%
РІК 2
33.3%
РІК 3
У ADP RSUs підлягають 3-річному графіку вестингу:
33.3% передається у 1st-РІК (33.30% щорічно)
33.3% передається у 2nd-РІК (33.30% щорічно)
33.3% передається у 3rd-РІК (Infinity% за period)
