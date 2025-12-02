Каталог компаній
ADP
  • Зарплати
  • Продакт-менеджер

  • Всі зарплати Продакт-менеджер

ADP Продакт-менеджер Зарплати

Компенсація Продакт-менеджер in United States у ADP варіюється від $124K за year для Product Manager до $418K за year для VP Product Management. Медіанний yearний пакет компенсації in United States становить $217K. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації ADP. Останнє оновлення: 12/2/2025

Середня Компенсація за Рівень
Назва рівня
Загалом
Базова
Акції
Бонус
Product Manager
$124K
$116K
$1.3K
$6.1K
Senior Product Manager
$151K
$141K
$2.7K
$6.8K
Lead Product Manager
$183K
$167K
$2.5K
$14K
Director Product Management
$244K
$197K
$19K
$27.6K
Останні подання зарплат
Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Зарплати стажерів

Графік Вестингу

33.3%

РІК 1

33.3%

РІК 2

33.3%

РІК 3

Тип Акцій
RSU

У ADP RSUs підлягають 3-річному графіку вестингу:

  • 33.3% передається у 1st-РІК (33.30% щорічно)

  • 33.3% передається у 2nd-РІК (33.30% щорічно)

  • 33.3% передається у 3rd-РІК (Infinity% за period)



Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Продакт-менеджер в ADP in United States складає річну загальну компенсацію $417,500. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в ADP для позиції Продакт-менеджер in United States складає $181,800.

