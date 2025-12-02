Каталог компаній
ADNOC
ADNOC Геологічний інженер Зарплати

Медіанний пакет компенсації Геологічний інженер in United Arab Emirates у ADNOC становить AED 630K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації ADNOC. Останнє оновлення: 12/2/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
ADNOC
Geological Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Загалом за рік
$172K
Рівень
L3
Базова зарплата
$147K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$24.5K
Років у компанії
3 Роки
Років досвіду
16 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в ADNOC?
Останні подання зарплат
Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Зарплати не знайдено
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Геологічний інженер в ADNOC in United Arab Emirates складає річну загальну компенсацію AED 762,020. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в ADNOC для позиції Геологічний інженер in United Arab Emirates складає AED 669,476.

Інші ресурси

