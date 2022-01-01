Каталог компаній
Accedo
Accedo Зарплати

Зарплата Accedo варіюється від $32,714 загальної компенсації на рік для Продукт-дизайнер на нижньому рівні до $139,887 для Менеджмент-консультант на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Accedo. Останнє оновлення: 10/10/2025

$160K

Управління персоналом
$93.9K
Менеджмент-консультант
$140K
Маркетинг
$76.2K

Продукт-дизайнер
$32.7K
Продукт-менеджер
$93.3K
Програмний менеджер
$73.8K
Менеджер з розробки програмного забезпечення
$115K
Архітектор рішень
$108K
Технічний програмний менеджер
$99.2K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Accedo - це Менеджмент-консультант at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $139,887. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Accedo складає $93,897.

Інші ресурси