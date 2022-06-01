Каталог компаній
3Pillar Global
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію
Основні інсайти
  • Поділіться унікальною інформацією про 3Pillar Global, яка може бути корисною для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибору команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про компанію

    3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders in Software and SaaS, Media and Publishing, Information Services, and Retail. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies.

    http://www.3PillarGlobal.com
    Веб-сайт
    2006
    Рік заснування
    1,750
    Кількість працівників
    $500M-$1B
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати у свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте деталізацію компенсаційних пакетів на електронну пошту. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищено reCAPTCHA та Google Політика конфіденційності та Умови використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для 3Pillar Global

    Схожі компанії

    • Xoriant
    • Arcesium
    • SoftServe
    • Avtex
    • DDN
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси