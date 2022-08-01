Довідник компаній
Recogni
Працюєте тут? Заявіть про свою компанію
Головні інсайти
  • Поділіться чимось унікальним про Recogni, що може бути корисним для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибір команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про

    Recogni, with its unique approach to designing a vision-oriented inference artificial intelligence system from the ground up as a holistic module, will deliver unprecedented inference performance at more than 500x better power efficiency compared to other solutions, enabling novel edge processing at multiple points on vehicles to naturally offload central processing needs.​Building on a strong foundation of entrepreneurial team-building and operations experiences, our unique blend of proven track records in high-performance computing and distributed systems, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and imaging and vision systems is empowering us to accelerate the realization of fully-autonomous vehicles.

    http://recogni.com
    Веб-сайт
    2017
    Рік заснування
    60
    Кількість працівників
    $1M-$10M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Штаб-квартира

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати на свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте детальний розбір деталей компенсації електронною поштою. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищений reCAPTCHA та Google Політикою конфіденційності та Умовами використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Recogni

    Пов'язані компанії

    • Amazon
    • Snap
    • LinkedIn
    • Uber
    • PayPal
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси