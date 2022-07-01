Довідник компаній
National Capitol Contracting
Головні інсайти
    Про

    National Capitol Contracting, LLC is a small business focused on the transformation and modernization of the Federal IT enterprise through Unified Communications and Information Management solutions. At NCC, we understand that effective communication, collaboration, and information management is the cornerstone of successful agencies, organizations, and businesses. Our people are passionate about delivering value through an experience that exceeds expectations, guaranteeing a result that is tailored to each customers' unique environment and mission

    nccsite.com
    Веб-сайт
    2002
    Рік заснування
    80
    Кількість працівників
    $10M-$50M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Штаб-квартира

