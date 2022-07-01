Довідник компаній
Meridian Cooperative
    Meridian Cooperative, fka SEDC, is a trusted leader in the development of innovative utility software and technology solutions. As a not-for-profit cooperative, we’re squarely committed to providing our users with the Billing, Accounting, Engineering, and Operations applications they rely on to provide essential services in their communities. Our all-in-one solutions are cost-effective, flexible, and backed by teams of expert designers and dedicated support staff. With over 40 years of experience, we are second to none in terms of developing cutting-edge technologies and building lasting relationships in the communities we serve. We believe in hiring a diverse group with a broad range of talents, including knowledgeable implementation specialists, Microsoft-certified support specialists, and top programmers dedicated to staying one step ahead of emerging technologies.

    Meridian.coop
    Веб-сайт
    1976
    Рік заснування
    210
    Кількість працівників
    $10M-$50M
    Орієнтовний дохід
