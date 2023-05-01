Довідник компаній
Measured
Працюєте тут? Заявіть про свою компанію
Головні інсайти
  • Поділіться чимось унікальним про Measured, що може бути корисним для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибір команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про

    Measured is a media optimization platform that uses incrementality intelligence to help consumer brands validate, plan, test, and optimize advertising spend. Their methodology combines a brand's performance data with years of continuous testing to reveal the true contribution of advertising spend to incremental sales. Measured is not impacted by changes to data-privacy policies and regulations and provides automated solutions for incrementality-based attribution, in-market testing, benchmarking, and scenario planning. Leading consumer brands around the world have trusted insights from Measured since 2017.

    http://www.measured.com
    Веб-сайт
    2017
    Рік заснування
    126
    Кількість працівників
    $10M-$50M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Штаб-квартира

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати на свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте детальний розбір деталей компенсації електронною поштою. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищений reCAPTCHA та Google Політикою конфіденційності та Умовами використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Measured

    Пов'язані компанії

    • Square
    • Microsoft
    • SoFi
    • Pinterest
    • LinkedIn
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси