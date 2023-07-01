Довідник компаній
Logik.io
    Logik.io is a company that offers a high-performance Commerce Logic Engine, which helps businesses improve their sales through direct sales teams and digital commerce channels. Their solution provides a dedicated engine to govern the logic, rules, and recommendations for product configuration and sales. This centralized solution helps businesses increase their agility, reduce costs, and improve selling effectiveness across various channels. Logik.io is founded by a team with extensive experience in the CPQ space. Learn more at logik.io.

    logik.io
    Веб-сайт
    2021
    Рік заснування
    55
    Кількість працівників
    $10M-$50M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Штаб-квартира

    Інші ресурси