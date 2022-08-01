Довідник компаній
LiveControl
Головні інсайти
    LiveControl is your video production crew... except completely remote. We're solving the video production headache (a huge problem for creators and organizations) by making it simple and on-demand. Our clients install our 4k multi-camera setup into their venue, and our team of remote videographers, pan, tilt, zoom, and mix the cameras to produce amazing live streaming video...entirely in the cloud. Live streaming video has now become table stakes for music venues, comedy clubs, content creators, and even churches and funeral homes.

    http://livecontrol.io
    Веб-сайт
    2018
    Рік заснування
    45
    Кількість працівників
    $1M-$10M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Штаб-квартира

