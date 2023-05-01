Довідник компаній
Landscapes Unlimited
    Landscapes Unlimited is a company that specializes in golf course construction, renovation, and recreational development. Founded in 1976, the company has completed over 1,500 projects both domestically and internationally. They also offer management services for golf courses, including operations, accounting, agronomy, marketing, and food and beverage. Landscapes Management Company has developed and managed over 65 golf courses since 1990 and is recognized as one of the largest management companies in the U.S. by Golf Inc. Magazine.

    http://landscapesunlimited.com
    Веб-сайт
    1976
    Рік заснування
    3,001
    Кількість працівників
    $1B-$10B
    Орієнтовний дохід
