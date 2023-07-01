Довідник компаній
Innovation Studio
Працюєте тут? Заявіть про свою компанію
Головні інсайти
  • Поділіться чимось унікальним про Innovation Studio, що може бути корисним для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибір команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про

    Innovation Studio is a non-profit organization based in New England that offers free innovation services through virtual and physical community spaces. They have conducted numerous program and office hour sessions, welcomed a large number of lounge users and program attendees, and have a substantial newsletter subscriber base. Their mission is to make innovation, entrepreneurship, and business ownership accessible to all through an inclusive network of community spaces and personalized pathways. They operate community spaces like District Hall Boston and the Roxbury Innovation Center, promoting collaboration and entrepreneurship.

    https://innovationstudio.org
    Веб-сайт
    2010
    Рік заснування
    31
    Кількість працівників
    $1M-$10M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Штаб-квартира

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати на свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте детальний розбір деталей компенсації електронною поштою. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищений reCAPTCHA та Google Політикою конфіденційності та Умовами використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Innovation Studio

    Пов'язані компанії

    • Airbnb
    • Square
    • Coinbase
    • Lyft
    • PayPal
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси