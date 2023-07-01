Довідник компаній
D&R Greenway Land Trust
Головні інсайти
    • Про

    D&R Greenway Land Trust is a nonprofit organization that has preserved 21,000 acres of land in New Jersey since 1989. They create public trails and preserve farms and community gardens to provide organic food for neighbors in need. Through land conservation and stewardship, they combat climate change, protect wildlife, and ensure clean drinking water. Their Johnson Education Center in Princeton hosts art galleries and presentations that celebrate nature and inspire conservation. Their mission is to connect land with people from all walks of life.

    https://drgreenway.org
    Веб-сайт
    1989
    Рік заснування
    31
    Кількість працівників
    Штаб-квартира

    Інші ресурси