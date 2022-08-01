Довідник компаній
B12
    Our mission is to help people do meaningful work — small businesses in particular. We do this by offering an all-in-one DIFY (do it for you) platform that modernizes and streamlines running professional services businesses online. Our supercharged software instantly drafts a website, and our team of copywriters, designers, and SEO specialists brings businesses online in 30 days. We deliver a search-optimized website with the integrated tools our customers need to serve and charge their clients. Our human-assisted AI platform orchestrates people and technology in a way that allows our customers to benefit from a high-quality website, including SEO and copywriting, at a fraction of the cost and time commitment.B12 represents a category shift in software by using artificial intelligence to better manage processes and perform tedious tasks so people can focus on doing what they do best: creative and analytical work.

    2015
    70
    $10M-$50M
    Інші ресурси