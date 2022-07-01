Довідник компаній
Alector
Alector
Головні інсайти
    • Про

    We have always walked our own path, at Alector. That’s what led us to the bold thinking and fresh, new approach of empowering the body’s immune system to fight disease.Join us in our mission to eliminate neurodegeneration and cancer through immuno-neurology and immuno-oncology. We are developing a broad portfolio of programs, currently in various stages of clinical trials.Alector is based in South San Francisco, CA. We were founded in 2013 by thought leaders in biotechnology, neuroscience, and antibody drug discovery.

    http://alector.com
    Веб-сайт
    2013
    Рік заснування
    180
    Кількість працівників
    Штаб-квартира

