1910 Genetics
Головні інсайти
    Про

    This biotech company uses AI, computation, and biological automation to speed up the development of small molecule and protein therapeutics. Their goal is to reduce the time and cost of drug development while increasing the success rate of bringing new medicines to patients. They have two drug discovery engines, ELVIS™ and ROSALYND™, which can design both small molecule and protein therapeutics. Their technology covers all stages of early drug discovery and is being applied to various areas such as neuroscience, infectious disease, immunology, and oncology.

    http://www.1910genetics.com
    Веб-сайт
    2018
    Рік заснування
    31
    Кількість працівників
    $0-$1M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Штаб-квартира

