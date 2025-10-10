Tüm Unvanlar
Veri Bilimci

Bern, Switzerland

Veri Bilimci Icon

Veri Bilimci Maaş içinde Bern, Switzerland

CHF 95,065

Medyan Toplam Ücret

Tüm Seviyeler

Son Eklenen Maaşlar

Şirket

Konum | Tarih

Seviye Adı

Etiket

Deneyim Yılı

Toplam / Şirkette

Toplam Ücret

Temel Maaş | Hisse (yıl) | Prim
Maaş bulunamadı
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
SSS

  1. Bern, Switzerland şehrinde bir Veri Bilimci maaşı ne kadar?

    Bern, Switzerland bölgesinde bir Veri Bilimci pozisyonunun ortalama toplam maaşı CHF 95,065 tutarındadır.

  2. Bern, Switzerland şehrinde bir Veri Bilimci minimum maaşı ne kadar?

    Bern, Switzerland bölgesinde Veri Bilimci pozisyonu için minimum maaş belirlenmemiş olsa da, ortalama toplam maaş CHF 95,065 tutarındadır.

  3. Bern, Switzerland şehrinde Veri Bilimci için en yüksek ücreti hangi şirket veriyor?

    Bern, Switzerland bölgesinde Veri Bilimci pozisyonu için en yüksek maaş ödeyen şirket Grab olup, ortalama toplam maaş CHF 112,807 tutarındadır.

  4. Farklı bir sorum var

