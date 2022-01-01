Şirket Dizini
Zip Co
Zip Co Maaşlar

Zip Co şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Finansal Analist için yıllık $23,460 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Veri Bilimci için $247,755 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Zip Co. Son güncellenme: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $90.3K

Backend Yazılım Mühendisi

Ürün Müdürü
Median $79.1K
İş Analisti
$150K

Veri Analisti
$43.2K
Veri Bilimci
$248K
Finansal Analist
$23.5K
Ürün Tasarımcısı
$164K
İşe Alım Uzmanı
$194K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü
$133K
SSS

Zip Co şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $247,755 tazminatla Veri Bilimci at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Zip Co şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $132,760 tutarındadır.

