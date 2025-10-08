Yandex şirketinde in Serbia Full-Stack Yazılım Mühendisi tazminatı G16 için year başına $80.9K ile G18 için year başına $129K arasında değişmektedir. yearlık tazminat paketi in Serbia medyanı $82.7K tutarındadır. Yandex şirketinin toplam tazminat paketleri için temel maaş, hisse senedi ve ikramiye dağılımlarını görüntüleyin. Son güncelleme: 10/8/2025
Seviye Adı
Toplam
Taban
Hisse ()
Bonus
G14
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G15
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G16
$80.9K
$68.9K
$0
$12K
G17
$69.1K
$61.9K
$0
$7.2K
Şirket
Seviye Adı
Deneyim Yılı
Toplam Ücret
|Maaş bulunamadı
25%
YIL 1
25%
YIL 2
25%
YIL 3
25%
YIL 4
Yandex şirketinde, RSUs 4 yıllık hak ediş takvimine tabidir:
25% hak ediş süresi 1st-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)
25% hak ediş süresi 2nd-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)
25% hak ediş süresi 3rd-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)
25% hak ediş süresi 4th-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.