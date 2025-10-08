Yandex şirketinde in Moscow Metro Area Full-Stack Yazılım Mühendisi tazminatı G14 için year başına RUB 2.75M ile G19 için year başına RUB 19.09M arasında değişmektedir. yearlık tazminat paketi in Moscow Metro Area medyanı RUB 4.26M tutarındadır. Yandex şirketinin toplam tazminat paketleri için temel maaş, hisse senedi ve ikramiye dağılımlarını görüntüleyin. Son güncelleme: 10/8/2025
Seviye Adı
Toplam
Taban
Hisse ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 2.75M
RUB 2.56M
RUB 187K
RUB 0
G15
RUB 2.35M
RUB 2.31M
RUB 0
RUB 42.1K
G16
RUB 4.09M
RUB 3.46M
RUB 248K
RUB 387K
G17
RUB 5.75M
RUB 4.37M
RUB 751K
RUB 635K
25%
YIL 1
25%
YIL 2
25%
YIL 3
25%
YIL 4
Yandex şirketinde, RSUs 4 yıllık hak ediş takvimine tabidir:
25% hak ediş süresi 1st-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)
25% hak ediş süresi 2nd-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)
25% hak ediş süresi 3rd-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)
25% hak ediş süresi 4th-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.