Yandex DevOps Mühendisi Maaşlar

Yandex şirketinde in Russia DevOps Mühendisi tazminatı G16 için year başına RUB 3.75M ile G17 için year başına RUB 4.73M arasında değişmektedir. yearlık tazminat paketi in Russia medyanı RUB 4.25M tutarındadır. Yandex şirketinin toplam tazminat paketleri için temel maaş, hisse senedi ve ikramiye dağılımlarını görüntüleyin. Son güncelleme: 10/8/2025

Ortalama Seviye
Seviye Adı
Toplam
Taban
Hisse ()
Bonus
G14
(Giriş Seviyesi)
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB 3.75M
RUB 3.75M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G17
RUB 4.73M
RUB 4.44M
RUB 0
RUB 292K
Şirket

Konum | Tarih

Seviye Adı

Etiket

Deneyim Yılı

Toplam / Şirkette

Toplam Ücret

Temel Maaş | Hisse (yıl) | Prim
Hak Ediş Takvimi

25%

YIL 1

25%

YIL 2

25%

YIL 3

25%

YIL 4

Hisse Türü
RSU

Yandex şirketinde, RSUs 4 yıllık hak ediş takvimine tabidir:

  • 25% hak ediş süresi 1st-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)

  • 25% hak ediş süresi 2nd-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)

  • 25% hak ediş süresi 3rd-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)

  • 25% hak ediş süresi 4th-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



SSS

Yandex şirketindeki in Russia DevOps Mühendisi pozisyonu için bildirilen en yüksek maaş paketi, yıllık toplam RUB 6,865,331 tazminatta yer almaktadır. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Yandex şirketinde DevOps Mühendisi rolü in Russia için bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat RUB 4,252,382 tutarındadır.

Diğer Kaynaklar