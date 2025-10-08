Şirket Dizini
Yandex
Yandex Veri Mühendisi Maaşlar Moscow Metro Area konumunda

Yandex şirketinde in Moscow Metro Area Veri Mühendisi tazminatı G15 için year başına RUB 2.94M ile G17 için year başına RUB 5.16M arasında değişmektedir. Yandex şirketinin toplam tazminat paketleri için temel maaş, hisse senedi ve ikramiye dağılımlarını görüntüleyin. Son güncelleme: 10/8/2025

Seviye Adı
Toplam
Taban
Hisse ()
Bonus
G14
(Giriş Seviyesi)
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB 2.94M
RUB 2.54M
RUB 35K
RUB 361K
G16
RUB 3.72M
RUB 3.32M
RUB 0
RUB 406K
G17
RUB 5.16M
RUB 4.86M
RUB 0
RUB 302K
Şirket

Konum | Tarih

Seviye Adı

Etiket

Deneyim Yılı

Toplam / Şirkette

Toplam Ücret

Temel Maaş | Hisse (yıl) | Prim
Hak Ediş Takvimi

25%

YIL 1

25%

YIL 2

25%

YIL 3

25%

YIL 4

Hisse Türü
RSU

Yandex şirketinde, RSUs 4 yıllık hak ediş takvimine tabidir:

  • 25% hak ediş süresi 1st-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)

  • 25% hak ediş süresi 2nd-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)

  • 25% hak ediş süresi 3rd-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)

  • 25% hak ediş süresi 4th-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



SSS

Yandex şirketindeki in Moscow Metro Area Veri Mühendisi pozisyonu için bildirilen en yüksek maaş paketi, yıllık toplam RUB 5,629,119 tazminatta yer almaktadır. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Yandex şirketinde Veri Mühendisi rolü in Moscow Metro Area için bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat RUB 3,069,606 tutarındadır.

