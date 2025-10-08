Yandex şirketinde in Moscow Metro Area Analitik Mühendisi tazminatı G14 için year başına RUB 1.86M ile G16 için year başına RUB 4.58M arasında değişmektedir. yearlık tazminat paketi in Moscow Metro Area medyanı RUB 2.58M tutarındadır. Yandex şirketinin toplam tazminat paketleri için temel maaş, hisse senedi ve ikramiye dağılımlarını görüntüleyin. Son güncelleme: 10/8/2025
Seviye Adı
Toplam
Taban
Hisse ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.86M
RUB 1.86M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G15
RUB 2.65M
RUB 2.65M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G16
RUB 4.58M
RUB 4.24M
RUB 0
RUB 331K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Şirket
Seviye Adı
Deneyim Yılı
Toplam Ücret
|Maaş bulunamadı
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YIL 1
25%
YIL 2
25%
YIL 3
25%
YIL 4
Yandex şirketinde, RSUs 4 yıllık hak ediş takvimine tabidir:
25% hak ediş süresi 1st-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)
25% hak ediş süresi 2nd-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)
25% hak ediş süresi 3rd-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)
25% hak ediş süresi 4th-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.