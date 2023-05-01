Şirket Dizini
Xebec Adsorption
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin
En İyi Görüşler
  • Xebec Adsorption hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey paylaşın (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, özgün kültür, vb).
    • Hakkında

    Xebec Adsorption Inc. is a Canadian company that designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally, and offers a range of products under various brand names, including ADX Solutions, BGX Solutions, H2X Solutions, NGX Solutions, and FSX Solutions. The company also provides steam methane reforming products, electrolysis products, on-site oxygen and nitrogen generators, industrial process chillers, and more. Xebec Adsorption Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Blainville, Canada.

    http://xebecinc.com
    Website
    1967
    Kuruluş Yılı
    670
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $100M-$250M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuzda Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere.Ücret detaylarının dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları tarafından korunmaktadır.

    Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

      Xebec Adsorption için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • SoFi
    • PayPal
    • Apple
    • Airbnb
    • Databricks
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar