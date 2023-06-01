Şirket Dizini
Xaana.ai
    Hakkında

    Xaana.Ai is an AI technology company that provides intelligent platform products to unlock the value of big data. They offer end-to-end services such as access point solutions, intelligent optical character reader and recognition services, AI-driven cognitive integration platform, end-to-end machine learning decision platform, 24/7 enterprise support, project management, consulting, and change management adoption support. They are trusted by global partners such as Amazon, Microsoft, Apache Spark Foundation, SAP, Oracle, TechnologyOne, QLIK, VMWare, and many more. Over 100+ customers, including conglomerates and the Federal Government, have chosen Xaana.Ai for an integrated AI experience.

    https://xaana.ai
    Website
    2019
    Kuruluş Yılı
    126
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $1M-$10M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

    Diğer Kaynaklar