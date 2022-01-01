Şirket Dizini
Willis Towers Watson Maaşlar

Willis Towers Watson şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Cybersecurity Analyst için yıllık $19,281 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Çözüm Mimarı için $227,515 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Willis Towers Watson. Son güncellenme: 10/10/2025

$160K

Aktüer
Median $123K
İş Analisti
Median $65K
Yönetim Danışmanı
Median $90K

Ürün Müdürü
Median $107K
İş Geliştirme
$46.5K
Müşteri Hizmetleri
$69.7K
Veri Bilimci
$41.7K
Proje Müdürü
$79K
Satış
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
Yazılım Mühendisi
$54.1K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü
Median $120K
Çözüm Mimarı
$228K
Toplam Ödüller
$81.3K
SSS

Willis Towers Watson şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $227,515 tazminatla Çözüm Mimarı at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Willis Towers Watson şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $74,339 tutarındadır.

