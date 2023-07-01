Şirket Dizini
VIA CDC
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin
En İyi Görüşler
  • VIA CDC hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey paylaşın (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, özgün kültür, vb).
    • Hakkında

    VIA Community Development Corporation (VIA CDC) is a company that aims to create equal opportunities for all individuals, regardless of their zip code. They work towards this goal by focusing on housing development, economic development, and grassroots leadership development. VIA acts as a puzzle-master, bringing together various elements such as a healthy built environment, equitable economic opportunity, and community leaders to improve the quality of life in Milwaukee neighborhoods. Their mission is to nourish well-being and cultivate community, ultimately building strong and healthy neighborhoods where everyone can thrive.

    https://viacdc.org
    Website
    1995
    Kuruluş Yılı
    31
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $1M-$10M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuzda Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere.Ücret detaylarının dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları tarafından korunmaktadır.

    Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

      VIA CDC için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • Spotify
    • Microsoft
    • Square
    • Flipkart
    • Databricks
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar