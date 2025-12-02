Şirket Dizini
UserTesting
  • Maaşlar
  • UX Araştırmacısı

  • Tüm UX Araştırmacısı Maaşları

UserTesting UX Araştırmacısı Maaşlar

UserTesting şirketinde in United States UX Araştırmacısı tazminat paketi medyanı year başına $120K tutarındadır. UserTesting şirketinin toplam tazminat paketleri için temel maaş, hisse senedi ve ikramiye dağılımlarını görüntüleyin. Son güncelleme: 12/2/2025

Medyan Paket
company icon
UserTesting
UX Researcher II
Los Angeles, CA
Yıllık toplam
$120K
Seviye
-
Temel maaş
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Prim
$0
Şirketteki yılı
3 Yıl
Deneyim yılı
5 Yıl
Kariyer seviyeleri nelerdir UserTesting?
En Son Maaş Başvuruları
Şirket

Konum | Tarih

Seviye Adı

Etiket

Deneyim Yılı

Toplam / Şirkette

Toplam Ücret

Temel Maaş | Hisse (yıl) | Prim
Maaş bulunamadı
SSS

UserTesting şirketindeki in United States UX Araştırmacısı pozisyonu için bildirilen en yüksek maaş paketi, yıllık toplam $155,496 tazminatta yer almaktadır. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
UserTesting şirketinde UX Araştırmacısı rolü in United States için bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $120,000 tutarındadır.

Diğer Kaynaklar

